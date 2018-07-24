Pittsburgh Steelers sign first-round pick Terrell Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers reached agreement on a four-year contract with rookie safety Terrell Edmunds, the team announced Tuesday.

Edmunds was the Steelers' first-round pick (No. 28 overall) out of Virginia Tech. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the deal is worth $10.8 million, including a signing bonus of nearly $6 million.

The signing of Edmunds leaves just six players from the entire 2018 NFL Draft class unsigned, including five first-round selections.

Edmunds' brother, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, signed a four-year contract with Buffalo in May after the Bills selected him 16th overall in the draft. They were the first brothers to be selected in the same draft since 2011.

Before a shoulder injury ended his 2017 season in November, Terrell Edmunds registered 59 tackles and two interceptions for the Hokies.

"Anything that you can imagine him doing, you saw him do on Virginia Tech's defensive tape," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, per the team's official website. "You saw him play free, you saw him play strong, you saw him play deep middle, you saw him play half field, you saw him play sub-package linebacker. That versatility was exciting. You saw him do a number of the things that will be on the menu for him.

"We got a sharp, young, versatile guy that is a very good communicator that plays with physicality. Quite simply, he checked all of the boxes for us."

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder came to an agreement on his contract one day before Pittsburgh players are scheduled to report for training camp.

The Edmunds brothers come from a football family. Trey, the older brother of Terrell and Tremaine, is a New Orleans Saints running back, and their father, Ferrell Edmunds, was a two-time Pro Bowl selection.