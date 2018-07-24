Home / Sports News / NFL

Oakland Raiders put OT Donald Penn on PUP list

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 24, 2018 at 8:10 PM
Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Tuesday.

Penn is still recovering from foot surgery that ended his 2017 season in December.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection had started 170 consecutive regular-season games dating to his rookie season in 2007 before he was injured.

The 35-year-old Penn is entering his 13th NFL season. Oakland used its top pick (No. 15 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft to select offensive tackle Kolton Miller out of UCLA.

