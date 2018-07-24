Home / Sports News / NFL

New Orleans Saints WR Brandon Coleman to open camp on PUP list

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 24, 2018 at 8:28 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Brandon Coleman on the physically unable to perform list.

Coleman was sidelined for the team's entire offseason program due to an undisclosed injury, the Times-Picayune of New Orleans reported.

The 26-year-old Coleman signed a one-year contract with the Saints in April after the team did not tender him as a restricted free agent.

Coleman had 23 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns during the 2017 regular season, when he played in 16 games, including six starts. He had four catches for 44 yards against the Carolina Panthers in the playoffs.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Coleman has recorded 79 catches for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns in his four seasons in New Orleans.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Floyd Mayweather continues beef with 50 Cent Floyd Mayweather continues beef with 50 Cent
New Orleans Saints draft class review: Boston Scott may prove to be biggest catch New Orleans Saints draft class review: Boston Scott may prove to be biggest catch
Kate Hall describes threats gymnasts faced over reporting abuse Kate Hall describes threats gymnasts faced over reporting abuse
Swimmer Ryan Lochte receives 14-month ban from USASDA Swimmer Ryan Lochte receives 14-month ban from USASDA
Manny Machado poses with Yankees in photo; nephew prefers Bronx move Manny Machado poses with Yankees in photo; nephew prefers Bronx move