Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots sign DB Eddie Pleasant, G Nate Theaker

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 24, 2018 at 7:50 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The New England Patriots signed veteran defensive back Eddie Pleasant and first-year guard Nate Theaker.

Pleasant appeared in all 16 games with the Houston Texans in 2017, notching 27 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and five special-teams tackles.

In his six NFL seasons with Houston, the 29-year-old Pleasant appeared in 78 games, making one start. He had three interceptions, 2.5 sacks and 17 passes defensed.

Theaker, 24, spent last season on the practice squads of the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Released by the Saints in May, he appeared in 42 games at Wayne State, making 33 starts at right guard and both tackle positions.

In another move, New England released wide receiver Cody Hollister, who spent the entire 2017 campaign on the team's practice squad.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Floyd Mayweather continues beef with 50 Cent Floyd Mayweather continues beef with 50 Cent
New Orleans Saints draft class review: Boston Scott may prove to be biggest catch New Orleans Saints draft class review: Boston Scott may prove to be biggest catch
Kate Hall describes threats gymnasts faced over reporting abuse Kate Hall describes threats gymnasts faced over reporting abuse
Swimmer Ryan Lochte receives 14-month ban from USASDA Swimmer Ryan Lochte receives 14-month ban from USASDA
Manny Machado poses with Yankees in photo; nephew prefers Bronx move Manny Machado poses with Yankees in photo; nephew prefers Bronx move