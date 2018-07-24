Los Angeles Chargers rookie Derwin James robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Chargers rookie safety Derwin James allegedly was robbed at gunpoint last month in Los Angeles, according to a published report Tuesday.

Per a warrant obtained by TMZ Sports, James and his uncle were approached by two men wielding handguns as they left an Italian restaurant on Sunset Boulevard on June 23. The men stole a Rolex watch and necklace from James before fleeing the scene in a nearby car.

In addition to the alleged theft, James had three of the tires on his Rolls-Royce slashed. Police are still searching for the culprits, per TMZ Sports.

James, who was the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, received a $7.1 million signing bonus as part of his four-year, $12.39 million deal with the Chargers.

The 21-year-old recently made good on a vow to purchase a two-story house for his mother and announced the news over social media.

"Today was a special day. Bought my momma her dream house I always promise her since a kid," James wrote earlier this month. "I don't think there is anybody more deserving in the world then her. Love you."

James was Florida State's lone All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team selection last season after being the Seminoles' second-leading tackler with 84 stops. He also had two interceptions and one sack.

James recorded 186 tackles over his three seasons at Florida State. He also had three interceptions and two forced fumbles.