Jim Kelly donates custom-made motorcycle to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly donated a 2008 custom-made motorcycle to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The one-of-a-kind, 710-pound chopper, which arrived in Canton, Ohio, this week, was created and designed by Knievel Custom Cycles. The motorcycle includes a special Jim Kelly Hall of Fame logo and autographs from legendary daredevil Evel Knievel and his son, Robbie Knievel.

"This is a donation unlike anything the Hall of Fame has ever received. It is fitting considering that Jim Kelly is one-of-a-kind," Hall of Fame President David Baker said of the 58-year-old Kelly, who was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2002.

"There is nothing ordinary about Jim from the way he played the game to the manner in which he has battled his bouts with cancer. We hope fans are inspired by seeing the motorcycle and knowing it reflects the character of one of the greatest Hall of Famers ever, Jim Kelly."

We added a new set of wheels to our collection today: Hall of Famer @JimKelly1212's Knievel Custom Cycle! 🏍️ pic.twitter.com/yVYcrYBYYJ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 23, 2018

The chopper was delivered to Kelly in 2008 at his annual celebrity golf classic. It will be either exhibited or preserved in the Hall of Fame's Ralph Wilson Jr. Pro Football Research & Preservation Center and archives.

Kelly led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s. He retired after the 1996 season.