Jets QB Darnold absent for start of training camp

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold did not report to training camp along with the team's other rookies on Tuesday, the NFL Network reported.

Darnold, the Jets' first-round selection (No. 3 overall), is among seven 2018 NFL draft picks that remain unsigned. That includes six first-rounders, headed by No. 1 overall selection and fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.

New York's veterans are not scheduled to report until Thursday and the first practice session is not until Friday.

Running back Saquon Barkley, drafted one spot ahead of Darnold by the New York Giants, signed a four-year deal worth $31.2 million on Sunday.

Darnold was listed as the team's No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart following last month's minicamp. Veteran Josh McCown enters training camp as the starter with Teddy Bridgewater as his backup.

The Jets moved up three spots after a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts to select Darnold.

Darnold completed 303 of 480 passes for 4,143 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with USC last season.