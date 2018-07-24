Detroit Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah to start training camp on PUP list

Detroit Lions star defensive end Ezekiel Ansah will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Ansah, who became the NFL's highest-paid defensive end when he signed his franchise tender in April, is still recovering after undergoing knee surgery in the spring.

A first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Lions in the 2013 NFL Draft, Ansah recorded a team-high 12 sacks, 44 total tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season despite missing two games with a back injury.

The 29-year-old Ansah has registered 44 sacks in 73 games over his first five seasons, including 14.5 in 2015 when he earned Pro Bowl honors.

Ansah had just two sacks in 2016 while being bothered by a high ankle sprain that limited him to 13 games before bouncing back last season.