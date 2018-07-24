Cleveland Browns ink QB Baker Mayfield to 4-year deal

The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, on Tuesday, the day before players report to training camp.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but cleveland.com reported it is a four-year deal worth $32.68 million fully guaranteed with a team option in the fifth year.

The Browns have now signed eight of their nine 2018 draft picks, including offensive lineman Austin Corbett (second round), running back Nick Chubb (second round), defensive lineman Chad Thomas (third round), wide receiver Antonio Callaway (fourth round), linebacker Genard Avery (fifth round), wide receiver Damion Ratley (sixth round) and defensive back Simeon Thomas (sixth round).

Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner while at Oklahoma, started 39 of 40 games for the Sooners. In college, he registered 14,607 career passing yards on 1,026 of 1,497 passing for 131 touchdowns and rushed for 1,083 yards and 21 touchdowns. He finished ranked second in FBS history in passing efficiency rating (175.4), third in yards per attempt (9.7), tied for fourth in touchdown passes (131), fifth in total offense (15,690 yards) and seventh in passing yards (14,607).