Chad Johnson randomly disses Chargers with generous tip

July 24 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson recently referenced the 2006 San Diego Chargers while leaving a generous restaurant tip.

Johnson tipped his server $260 on a $140.45 bill on Sunday at Smith & Wollensky in Miami. His total bill came out to more than $400. The $260 averaged out to $1 per yard that he gained against the Chargers that season.

Johnson had 11 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers on Nov. 12, 2006 in Cincinnati.

"I once had 260 yards against the Chargers [I love you]," Johnson wrote on the bottom of the receipt.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro received both of those honors during the 2006 season. He led the NFL with 1,369 yards in 16 games during that campaign.

Johnson also posted the caption "Proverbs 11:25" on the Twitter photo of the receipt after completing the gesture.

That verse reads: "A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

Johnson's tip isn't the first time he has shown generosity to strangers. During his career, he would frequently invite fans to dinners and movies, while footing the bill. In January, he was giving out $500 to strangers for their birthdays. Last July, he donated $2,200 to a track team in Baltimore to help them get to the National Jr. Olympics in Kansas City.

In February, Johnson tipped $207.50 after eating at Applebee's.

The 40-year-old participated in the American Flag Football League this summer, competing against fellow former NFL stars, including Michael Vick.

Johnson played 10 seasons for the Bengals before joining the New England Patriots in 2011. He spent a short time with the Miami Dolphins, before retiring from the NFL.