San Francisco 49ers sign first-round OT Mike McGlinchey

First-round offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey signed his rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers, according to a published report.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, McGlinchey agreed to a four-year deal that is worth $18.3 million and is fully guaranteed.

McGlinchey was selected by San Francisco with the ninth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. The 24-year-old is expected to start the season at right tackle before ultimately replacing Pro Bowler Joe Staley at left tackle.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 309 pounds, McGlinchey serves as an extension of the 49ers' $137.5 million investment in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"The physically imposing blue-collar blocker started the past two seasons at left tackle, taking over the blindside after Ronnie Stanley graduated to the NFL via the first round," NFLDraftScout.com's Rob Rang wrote. "Not as nimble as Stanley, McGlinchey would be better served moving back to the right side (where he started the entire 2015 campaign), winning more with his length and strength than elite foot speed."

Wide receiver Dante Pettis, who was selected in the second round, remains the only member of the team's nine-man draft class who is unsigned.

All players are to report Wednesday to training camp, with the first practice set for Thursday.