New York Giants sign LB Connor Barwin

The New York Giants made another move to strengthen their linebacking unit.

Veteran outside linebacker Connor Barwin has agreed to a contract with the Giants.

Barwin confirmed via Twitter on Monday that he has reached agreement on a contract with the Giants: "I'm excited to announce I've agreed to terms with the New York Football Giants. Let's go G-Men! #GiantsPride".

The Giants are transitioning to a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator James Bettcher, and they acquired inside linebacker Alec Ogletree in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

Now, the Giants have signed another former Rams linebacker.

Barwin played in 14 games, including 13 starts, for the Rams in 2017. He collected five sacks and 34 total tackles last season.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 while with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bill McGovern was the Eagles' linebackers coach at the time, and he is now the Giants' linebackers coach.

Barwin, 31, said earlier this month he would only sign with a team that could compete for a Super Bowl title. The Giants finished 3-13 last season.