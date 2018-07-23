New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. will report on time

Despite hints that he might hold out, New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is planning to report to training camp on time on Wednesday, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reported Monday.

Beckham wants a new contract, but apparently that will not prevent him from attending practice.

Beckham said last month that he did not plan to hold out, but those around Beckham suggested he might stay away from training camp as he pursues a new deal.

"No holdout," Beckham said in June, according to NJ.com.

A source told Jones that Beckham will be at camp on time for a simple reason: "He wants to play football, he wants to win."

It appears Beckham is willing to play this season for a base salary of $8.459 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

If he still does not have a new contract after this season, the Giants would likely put the franchise tag on him. Whether that would prompt a holdout next year remains to be seen.

Beckham was limited to four games in 2017 because of a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery. Indications are that he has completely recovered from the injury. He attended close to half of the team's voluntary offseason workouts.

Beckham had been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the league. In 2016, he had 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.