New England Patriots re-sign WR Devin Lucien, release DB David Jones

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 23, 2018 at 5:48 PM
The New England Patriots re-signed wide receiver Devin Lucien, the team announced Monday.

The Patriots also announced they released defensive back David Jones.

Lucien has never played in an NFL game.

The Patriots drafted Lucien in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, but he was waived before the regular season started and did not make a roster his rookie season.

Lucien spent the 2017 offseason with the Patriots, but again was waived before the regular season.

He was on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

The Bucs signed him to a futures contract in January but waived him on May 13.

Jones, 24, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Richmond in 2017. He went to training camp with New England last year and was released prior to the start of the regular season.

