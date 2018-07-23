Hamilton Tiger-Cats trade Johnny Manziel to Montreal Alouettes

July 23 (UPI) -- Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is changing teams, but he's staying in the Canadian Football League.

Manziel was part of a five-player deal on Monday. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback was traded from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Montreal Alouettes. The Tiger-Cats sent Manziel, offensive tackle Tony Washington and offensive lineman Landon Rice to the Alouettes, in exchange for defensive end Jamal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and two first round picks in 2020 and 2021.

Manziel, 25, never played in a game for the Tiger-Cats. Former Oregon quarterback Jeremiah Masoli held the quarterback role in Hamilton.

"We have acquired an exceptional quarterback with undeniable talent, Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a news release. "With his great mobility, his athletic abilities and his instinct we believe that he will have a positive impact on our offense. Landon Rice and Tony Washington are two skilled players who will considerably solidify our offensive line."

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike Sherman is the coach of the Alouettes. Sherman recruited Manziel to Texas A&M in 2011, before leaving to school to become the Miami Dolphins' offensive coordinator.

Manziel did throw passes for the Tiger-Cats in the preseason. He completed 21-of-31 passes for one score. He also had 19 rushing yards in two games.

Montreal also has gunslingers Matthew Shiltz, Vernon Adams Jr. and Drew Willy on its roster.

Adams Jr. has completed 43-of-78 attempts for 583 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in seven CFL career appearances at quarterback. He also has 155 yards and five scores on the ground. Shiltz has appeared in just five CFL contests as a quarterback, completing 51-of-86 passes for 545 yards, two scores and six interceptions.

Willy signed a one-year extension in February with the Alouettes. He has been in the CFL for eight seasons, completing 833-of-1,243 passes for 9,652 yards, 43 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Willy left the Alouettes' game on Saturday due to a hand injury and did not return.

The Alouettes battle the Edmonton Eskimos at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday Percival-Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, Quebec.