Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray avoids fourth wrist surgery

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray did not require wrist surgery and is expected to be gradually worked into the team's training camp practices, according to a published report.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported that a doctor determined that a fourth wrist surgery was not necessary for Ray, who likely was going to be sidelined for three months by the procedure.

Ray, who was limited to just eight games last season, has been held out of the team's offseason program and wore a brace on his wrist throughout the sessions.

The 25-year-old Ray recorded 13 sacks in 38 career games since being selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The team did not pick up his fifth-year option earlier this year.

Denver selected pass-rushing specialist Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft in April. He is expected to start opposite All-Pro linebacker Von Miller.