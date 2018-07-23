Dallas Cowboys DT Maliek Collins to begin camp on PUP list

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins is scheduled to begin training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, head coach Jason Garrett said Monday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Collins is still recovering from a broken left foot he sustained in May during the team's offseason conditioning program. The injury required surgery, and it was the second time in four months he needed an operation on the fractured fifth metatarsal.

Collins has had problems with his feet before. In his rookie season of 2016, he broke his right foot during the first week of offseason team activities, and that also required surgery. He was sidelined for three months, but was available for the regular season.

He played in 16 games, including 14 starts, in 2016, when he had five sacks and 23 total tackles. He started all 16 games in 2017, when he recorded 2.5 sacks and 22 total tackles.

Garrett also said wide receiver Terrance Williams has not completely recovered from foot surgery he had in February and might begin camp on the PUP list. Garrett added that Williams is not likely to miss much time, however.

Williams had 53 catches for 568 yards last season, when he played in 16 games, including 14 starts.