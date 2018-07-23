Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy expected to report to training camp

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy will report to training camp on Wednesday as police continue to investigate an alleged home invasion that left his former girlfriend hospitalized, according to a published report.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported on Monday that McCoy is expected to be in attendance at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., and that his status with the league has not changed.

McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, told authorities she believed the football star had "something to do with" an unidentified person assaulting and robbing her on July 10 while she slept at her residence in Milton, Ga. In a 911 call released by Milton police, Cordon said she suspected McCoy was responsible.

"I really feel like, because we're breaking up, that he wants all his jewelry back," Cordon told a 911 emergency dispatcher. "... [The intruder] just kept asking for jewelry. I think it has something to do with my ex-boyfriend."

McCoy vehemently denied accusations on social media hours after the incident, saying he hadn't been in "direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL and the Bills were looking into the matter.

McCoy rushed for 1,138 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games last season. The 30-year-old also had 59 receptions for 448 yards with two more scores.