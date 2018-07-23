Baltimore Ravens camp notebook: QB Joe Flacco on hot seat

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- All eyes will be on quarterback Joe Flacco throughout training camp. There is speculation this could be his last season in Baltimore because of his hefty contract.

Flacco provided an encouraging sign when he showed up at the Ravens practice facility five days before veterans were due to report. Flacco is also fully healthy for the first time in three seasons. His physical fitness showed throughout the offseason workouts as he slung passes around the practice field.

The Ravens selected quarterback Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. There are some pundits that say Flacco is just keeping the seat warm until the former Heisman Trophy winner is ready to take over as the starter.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh already said there will be opportunities for Jackson to make plays this season. Perhaps this has lit a fire under Flacco, who dismissed the notion that he is worried about his future with the team or that he is concerned about being replaced by Jackson.

"I'm worried about right now, myself getting these guys ready to win football games," Flacco said. "Nothing is ever promised to us. That's the reality."

--

Ravens receiver Breshad Perriman has not lived up to expectations since being taken in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and his roster spot could be in jeopardy.

Perriman missed the entire 2015 season with a knee injury, caught 33 passes in 2016 and had just 10 receptions last season.

"It's up to him, whether he can string together, stack together some practices, because he was doing really, really well during OTAs and training camp last year and then he missed four weeks with a hamstring and I don't think he ever recovered," general manager Ozzie Newsome said about Perriman. "But he knows this is his opportunity to make or break being a part of the Ravens."

The Ravens already declined to exercise the fifth-year 2019 option on Perriman. He is also due a $649,485 bonus on the third day of Baltimore's training camp and the team might decide to part ways rather than pay that money.