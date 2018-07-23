Atlanta Falcons DE Takkarist McKinley will avoid PUP list

Despite a shoulder problem that prevented him from participating in offseason workouts, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley reportedly will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

That bit of encouraging news was provided by Vaughn McClure of ESPN, who was given that information by a source.

McKinley had surgery on his left shoulder in February, causing him to miss all of the offseason work.

He also was limited in camp last year after having surgery on his right shoulder in March 2017. He was available for the regular season, however.

McKinley had six sacks last season as a rookie even though he did not start any of the 16 games in which he played. He finished with 20 total tackles.