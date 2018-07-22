Tennessee Titans place RT Jack Conklin on PUP list

Five days before the start of training camp, the Tennessee Titans placed right tackle Jack Conklin on the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.

And on a day when rookies and free agents reported, a couple of moves raised some eyebrows. The Titans' top pick, linebacker Rashaan Evans, was added to the non-football injury illness list on Sunday. Outside linebacker Kevin Dodd also was placed on the "Did Not Report" list.

Multiple reports are saying Evans' designation will not keep him off the field for very long.

Dodd, who in two seasons has yet to live up to the expectations of being a second-round pick (2016), missed all of voluntary offseason workouts.

Tight end Phillip Supernaw also was placed on the PUP list.

Conklin, the team's first-round pick in 2016, tore an ACL in January against the New England Patriots. He has attended organized team activities and minicamp but has only been able to walk and observe.

Conklin wants to make sure he is 100 percent before attempting to return from an injury that often takes more than a year to heal.

"You don't want to come back too early and hurt it again," Conklin said via the team's official website. "You want to make sure you are fully healthy and ready to go. If I come back too early, I am not only hurting myself, but I am hurting the team."