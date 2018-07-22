Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans donates $11K to shooting victim's family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans donated $11,000 to the family of Gregory Hill, who was shot and killed by a St. Lucie (Fla.) County Sheriff's Office deputy in 2014.

Hill's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, but a jury ruled in favor of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office in May. The jury said that the 30-year-old Hill was 99 percent responsible for his death and the department one percent responsible.

The jury awarded the family $4 -- $1 for each of Hill's three children and $1 for funeral expenses.

"Is there a GoFundMe or a donation page for the family?" Evans asked on Twitter, per the Tampa Bay Times.

When multiple fans reached out with a link, the 24-year-old Evans stepped up to push the overall online donations to the family to close to $100,000.

Evans signed a five-year extension this spring worth $82 million.

"I plan on helping a lot of people," he said at the time.

In April, Evans donated $10,000 to a childhood friend who was injured in an accidental shooting.

Hill was shot and killed by an officer responding to a complaint about loud music in 2014, according to the Washington Post.

Per the newspaper, Hill was holding a gun in his right hand when he opened the garage door. Police said that Hill refused orders to drop the gun, instead pointing it toward the officers before closing the door. Christopher Newman fired four shots toward Hill through the closing door, resulting in his death, per police.

"Deputy Newman, perceiving that his life and the life of his fellow officer was in imminent danger, fired four shots at Hill," a court document filed by Newman's attorney reads, per the Washington Post. "As the garage door was in the process of being closed during this time, the bullets traveled through the garage door, striking and killing Hill."

An unloaded gun was found in Hill's pocket and tests revealed that his blood alcohol content was 0.40.