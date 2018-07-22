RB Sony Michel agrees to terms with New England Patriots

Rookie running back Sony Michel has agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday.

Michel, who was the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, will sign the standard deal for first-round picks: a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season.

The 23-year-old Michel rushed for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season at Georgia while splitting time with current Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb.

"Michel often played second fiddle to teammates at Georgia but his elusiveness, soft hands out of the backfield and reliability in pass protection project beautifully as a three-down weapon in the NFL," Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com wrote prior to the draft.

Michel, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 214 pounds, joins a crowded backfield that consists of James White, Rex Burkhead, Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee.