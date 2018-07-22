New York Giants QB Eli Manning kept Chargers jersey from 2004 NFL Draft

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning admitted to owning an interesting keepsake.

Manning said last week on "The Dan Patrick Show" that he is in possession of the then-San Diego Chargers jersey presented to him during the 2004 NFL Draft.

Although he was selected by the Chargers with the top overall pick, Manning wanted no part of the team. In fact, he previously told the Chargers that he would sit out the entire season if they selected him.

Well, they did and Manning posed for an awkward photo with the jersey in hand before being traded to the Giants approximately 45 minutes later.

As for the jersey itself, Manning said that he has it in his possession -- somewhere.

"I did [keep it]," the 37-year-old Manning said on the show. "I think my mom had it for a little bit, and I think she tried to, she's like, 'Well we don't need this,' and tried to give it away to somebody.

"I think my dad wised up and just said, 'You know, let's just hold on to that for a rainy day, it might be a good story.' So it's in possession, just to have that for a rainy day."

Current Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was taken by the Giants with the fourth overall pick of that draft. He was traded to the Chargers along with three picks -- two of which became Pro Bowl selections (kicker Nate Kaeding, linebacker Shawne Merriman).

As for Manning, he led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories.