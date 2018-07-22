NFL notebook: Brady to head to camp early

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady indicated that he will report early to training camp.

The Patriots posted an announcement Friday on Instagram that the team begins practicing in six days, with a photo of Brady.

In response, Brady commented: "2 days actually! #earlyreporters."

That means Brady, who did not attend any of the team's voluntary offseason workouts, will report to camp Sunday.

Rookies report Sunday and veterans are required to report by Wednesday. The first practice, which is open to the public, is Thursday.

Brady, who turns 41 on Aug. 3, threw for an NFL-best 4,577 yards along with 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions last season.

-- Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who has been recovering from knee surgery for the past six months, said he is ready for training camp.

The Texans begin camp next Thursday.

"I'm ready," Clowney told the Houston Chronicle. "I'm very excited. I'm looking forward to the season."

Clowney did not say he would be on the practice field the first day, but asked: "Don't I look healthy?"

In 2017, Clowney played 16 games for the first time in his career as the injury-riddled Texans went 4-12. He finished with 9.5 sacks and 59 tackles (41 solo).

-- Free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland has plans to visit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, according to ESPN.

Breeland, 26, has spent all four years of his NFL career with the Washington Redskins before becoming a free agent. He signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers this offseason but failed a physical because of a foot infection and the contract was nullified.

Breeland previously visited the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals in May.

In 2017, Breeland had 50 tackles (37 solo), broke up 19 pass attempts and returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown. However, the 2014 fourth-round draft pick never found the consistency needed to secure a contract extension from the team.

-- Free agent wide receiver Eli Rogers will work out for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Rogers, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, tore an ACL during the team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs in January. He was released this offseason.

The Steelers, in need of a No. 3 wide receiver to play behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, could attempt to bring Rogers back in the fold. However, the Chiefs will have a look at him Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.

The Chiefs are also looking for a third wide receiver to go with Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

Rogers, undrafted out of Louisville in 2015, has 66 catches for 743 yards with four touchdowns since entering the NFL. His best year came in 2016 when he had 48 receptions for 589 yards with three touchdowns.

-- Because of a weather forecast that calls for heavy rain, the Baltimore Ravens cancelled their open practice at M&T Bank Stadium that was free of charge.

The Ravens said in a press release that they will resume their regular schedule Sunday with practice starting at 11:35 a.m. ET at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

The team did not say when or if the free and open practice will be rescheduled.