Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano dies

Tony Sparano, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach and former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has died. He was 56.

The Vikings announced Sparano's passing on Sunday afternoon. KSTP reported that Sparano died this morning at his home.

"Our hearts go out to (wife) Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement. "Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed.

"We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."

Sparano began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater of the University of New Haven in 1984. He became the head coach of the team a decade later and guided it to the NCAA Division II championship game in 1997.

Sparano was named the head coach of the Dolphins in 2008 and turned around a 1-15 team by leading it to an 11-5 mark and a postseason berth. He posted a 29-32 record during his four seasons in Miami.

He served as the Oakland Raiders' interim head coach in 2014 after the team fired Dennis Allen. The Raiders were 3-9 under his watch.

Sparano began his NFL coaching career in 1999, serving as an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns. He also had coaching stints with the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

Sparano is survived by his wife, sons Tony and Andrew, daughter Ryan and four grandchildren.