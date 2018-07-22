Home / Sports News / NFL

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Mike Hughes buys home for mother

July 22, 2018
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Mike Hughes made good on his promise by purchasing a home for his mother.

Hughes, who was the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, revealed on Twitter Saturday that he bought a house for his mother from money made on his first contract. The 5-foot-10, 189-pounder signed a four-year, $9.87 million deal on Thursday, which included a signing bonus of $5.256 million.

"Made that promise a long time ago," Hughes wrote on Twitter. "You deserve it mama!!"

While Hughes publicly divulged his plan to purchase a home in May, that doesn't mean he plans to play it fast and loose with his wallet.

"Other than getting my mom a new house, I plan to save money," Hughes said, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Hughes joined former Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper as the only two Central Florida players tabbed by Minnesota in the first round. Culpepper was selected with the 11th overall pick in 1999.

Hughes tied the team-high with four interceptions for the Knights in 2017 and a 31.8-yard average on kickoff returns to rank fourth in the FBS.

