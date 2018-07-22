Kansas City Chiefs camp notebook: Andy Reid excited by possibilities

ST. JOSEPH, MO -- Head coach Andy Reid turned 60 this past spring but the influx of fresh young faces onto the roster such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to have added an extra bounce into the step of the man entering his 20th season in charge on an NFL sideline.

Reid says he doesn't know what this team can become but he's excited for the journey.

"I would tell you that it's like a baby, we're trying to figure out what they're going to be when they grow older," Reid said. "You got to kind of go through the process and we all have to pump the brakes just for a minute and get through training camp and let's take the steps. I think the fans feel this way and you guys feel this way that you're optimistic about it. With some young talent that's unknown, we're all anxious to see how that develops but let's let it develop and let's see how it goes but it's exciting."

--This year marks the first full offseason and training camp for wide receiver Sammy Watkins without an injury or changing teams, and he's already impressing teammates such as fellow receiver Chris Conley with his work ethic and football IQ.

"He's picking up this offense way faster than anyone I've seen pick it up before and I think that it's going to translate to games," Conley said.

Mahomes said Watkins makes catches he doesn't know how they are possible.

"We have him playing all over the field, every position and he's really picking it up," Mahomes said. "He's doing stuff that guys have to have advance knowledge of the offense are doing. I don't know if it's coming naturally to him or he's just picking up the offense that fast."

Reid also thought Watkins adapted well to his new surroundings during the offseason.

"I thought he did a nice job with it," Reid said. "Now again we were moving him everywhere. He hasn't had to do that in his career. We had him all over the place and I thought he handled it very well.

--The 2017 season promised to be a breakout season for cornerback Steven Nelson, but a core muscle injury near the end of training camp sent him to injured reserve for the first half of the season, and the Chiefs missed his presence in the secondary.

Now Nelson enters the final year of his rookie contract hoping to emerge as an every-down corner.

"I'd say my biggest thing is taking it to another level and really just showing people what I'm capable of doing for the first time," Nelson said.

Nelson has spent time primarily on the right side and in the slot during his first three seasons. The arrival of cornerback Kendall Fuller, however, may allow Nelson to focus solely on the outside role.

"That's up to the coaches but I'm an outside corner, let's just say that," Nelson said. "I can play both, versatile, wherever they want me to play."

With the trade of ball-hawking corner Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs need more turnover production from other corners. That's been a focus for Nelson as he readies himself for training camp.

"Going for the ball more, just not second-guessing myself and doing what I'm naturally able to do," Nelson said.