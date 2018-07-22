Home / Sports News / NFL

Indianapolis Colts sign second-round pick LB Darius Leonard

July 22, 2018
The Indianapolis Colts signed their second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, linebacker Darius Leonard, on Sunday.

The Colts have now signed all 11 of their draft picks from the 2018 NFL Draft.

Leonard was the 36th overall pick after starting all 43 games he played in at South Carolina State. He led the team in tackles three times (2014, 2016-17) and set the all-time school record with 394 tackles, including 274 solo stops.

He also recorded 53 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, six interceptions, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks.

