Texans LB Clowney: 'I'm ready'

Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who has been recovering from knee surgery for the past six months, said Saturday he is ready for training camp.

The Texans begin camp next Thursday.

"I'm ready," Clowney told the Houston Chronicle. "I'm very excited. I'm looking forward to the season."

Clowney did not say that he would be on the practice field on the first day, but asked: "Don't I look healthy?"

In 2017, Clowney played 16 games for the first time in his career as the injury-riddled Texans went 4-12. He finished with 9.5 sacks and 59 tackles (41 solo). He is entering the final season of his five-year rookie deal.