Terrell Owens a free agent after being released by Edmonton Eskimos

Terrell Owens' attempt to make a comeback by joining the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League hit a snag Friday.

The Eskimos have removed Owens from their exclusive negotiating list, Farhan Lalji of TSN reported.

It means Owens is a free agent and can sign with any CFL team. Whether any other CFL team is interested enough to sign the 44-year-old Owens remains to be seen.

Owens would rather make his comeback in the NFL, but has indicated he might play in the CFL if that is the only avenue available.

The Eskimos were not offering much more than the $54,000 minimum salary to Owens.

On July 14, Owens had invoked his 10-day clause that gave the Eskimos the window to sign him or release him.

Jason Staroszik, a Canada-based agent who is representing Owens, told TSN's Dave Naylor at the time that Owens "absolutely 100 percent" wants to play in the CFL.

"He still feels like he has some football years left in him," Staroszik said. "He just loves the game and wants to get back to playing whether it's the CFL or NFL."

Staroszik told ESPN that Owens "wants to play in the NFL, but if he can't, the CFL is the next-best option."

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals, recording 72 receptions for 983 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games.