Reports: WR Eli Rogers to work out for Kansas City Chiefs

Free agent wide receiver Eli Rogers will work out for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Rogers, a former Pittsburgh Steeler, tore an ACL during the team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs in January. He was released this offseason.

The Steelers, in need of a No. 3 wide receiver to play behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, could attempt to bring Rogers back in the fold. However, the Chiefs will have a look at him Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.

The Chiefs are also looking for a third wide receiver to go with Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

Rogers, undrafted out of Louisville in 2015, has 66 catches for 743 yards with four touchdowns since entering the NFL. His best year came in 2016 when he had 48 receptions for 589 yards with three touchdowns.

In 2017, Rogers had 18 catches for 149 yards with one score.