Report: CB Breeland to visit Raiders, Chiefs

Free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland has plans to visit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, according to ESPN.

Breeland, 26, has spent all four years of his NFL career with the Washington Redskins before becoming a free agent. He signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers this offseason, but failed a physical due to a foot infection and the contract was nullified.

Breeland previously visited the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals in May.

In 2017, Breeland had 50 tackles (37 solo), broke up 19 pass attempts and returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown. However, the 2014 fourth-round draft pick never found the consistency needed to earn a contract extension from the team.

Breeland has collected 271 tackles and eight interceptions in 60 NFL games.