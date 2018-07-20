Home / Sports News / NFL

QB Watson is 'full-go' for Texans camp

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 20, 2018 at 3:37 PM
Deshaun Watson claims he is ready for his encore season after his promising rookie year was cut short by a torn ACL.

The Houston Texans quarterback, talking on the NFL Network on Thursday night said, "I feel great" as he prepares for the opening of camp Wednesday.

"I'm getting ready for next week when we report to The Greenbrier; I'm going to be full-go," he said.

Watson threw for 19 touchdown passes in seven games -- including five scoring throws in a loss to Kansas City -- before suffering the injury in practice. The 2017 first-rounder out of Clemson completed 126 of 204 passes for 1,699 yards, with eight interceptions. The dual-threat also ran 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Watson earlier this week posted a video on his Instagram account, showing his agility while doing footwork drills.

He said earlier this year that the knee injury won't change his playing style.

"A lot of people would think that I'd come back hesitant," Watson said. "But I'm going to make sure I don't and come back more forceful with a stronger and more intense attitude."

The Texans averaged 34 points in Watson's six starts, including 39 per game in his last five starts.

Given the pace of Watson's rehab, he figures to get some preseason snaps, even if the coaching staff eases into him drills and wants to be cautious with his recovery.

