NFL suspends Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr. for first game of 2018

July 20 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars defender Dante Fowler Jr. has been suspended for one game for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The league announced the suspension on Friday afternoon. Fowler, 23, will be suspended without pay for the Jaguars' Week 1 clash against the New York Giants on Sept. 9 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

He is eligible to participate in all preseason games and practices. He will be eligible to return to the Jaguars' active roster on Monday, Sept. 10.

"We were informed today of Dante's one-game suspension and we will abide by the league's ruling," Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said in a statement. "We'll work to get Dante ready to play when he is able to return."

Fowler was arrested in July of 2017 in St. Petersburg, Fla., on misdemeanor charges of simple battery, criminal mischief and petty theft, according to Pinellas County, Fla. court records. He was sentenced to one year of probation in March after pleading no contest to the charges. He was also sentenced to perform 75 hours of community service.

Fowler was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The University of Florida product had 21 total tackles, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a touchdown in 16 games last season for the AFC South champions. He had 32 tackles and four sacks in 2016, after missing his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL.

The Jaguars chose not to pick up Fowler's fifth-year rookie option in May.