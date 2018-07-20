Baltimore Ravens activate TE Vince Mayle from PUP list

Tight end Vince Mayle of the Baltimore Ravens, who was nursing a high ankle sprain, passed a physical exam and has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced on Friday.

Mayle, who has been given clearance to practice with his teammates, was one of five Ravens who were on the PUP list when the team opened training camp on Wednesday in Owings Mills, Md.

The 27-year-old Mayle was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round (No. 123 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, but was cut and signed to the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.

After two years with the Cowboys, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Ravens late in 2016. He played in all 16 games for Baltimore last season, mostly on special teams, but did carry twice for two yards and a touchdown when inserted at fullback.

Mayle will battle for playing time at tight end with Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams, first-round pick Hayden Hurst and third-round selection Mark Andrews.

Guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Jaylen Hills, linebacker Bam Bradley and wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo remain on the Ravens' PUP list.