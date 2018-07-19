Report: Ravens to pay WR Perriman's roster bonus

The Baltimore Ravens will pick up former first-round wide receiver Breshad Perriman's roster bonus on Saturday, according to a published report.

ESPN reported on Thursday that the Ravens will pay $649,485 to Perriman despite opting against exercising their option on his contract for the 2019 season earlier this offseason. Per the report, the decision to pay the roster bonus doesn't guarantee the 24-year-old Perriman a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Perriman, who is now in the final season of his four-year, $8.7 million rookie deal, sat out his rookie campaign with a partially torn PCL in his right knee after being selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He had just 10 receptions last season and 43 total for 576 yards and three touchdowns over his last two campaigns for the Ravens, who added fellow wideouts Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead this offseason.

Perriman will have to battle Chris Moore and rookies Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley for snaps during camp.

"(Perriman) knows it's his opportunity to make or break being a part of the Ravens," general manager Ozzie Newsome said in early March.