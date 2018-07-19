Oakland Raiders confirm Greg Papa out as radio broadcaster

The Oakland Raiders confirmed one part of the reported changes the team will make for radio broadcasts of their games this season.

The Raiders announced Thursday that Greg Papa will no longer be the Raiders' play-by-play man, leaving a job he held since 1993. However, there was no mention of Brent Musburger, who reportedly will replace Papa.

Team owner Mark Davis released a statement, thanking Papa:

"The Raiders organization would like to thank Greg Papa for his two decades of service to the Silver and Black," Davis said in his statement. "He wasn't just given the job. He earned it. With intense preparation Greg was always ready for the call. Just as my generation remembers Bill King and 'Holy Toledo,' the Raider Nation will remember Greg Papa and 'Touchdown Raiders.' We wish Greg and his family the best in whatever the future brings."

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores told the Fresno Bee on Wednesday that he will also be leaving the broadcast booth after 20 years as Papa's partner.

No replacement for Flores has been announced or reported at this point.