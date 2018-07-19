Minnesota Vikings sign first-round pick Mike Hughes

The Minnesota Vikings signed first-round draft pick Mike Hughes to a contract, the team announced Thursday.

Hughes, a cornerback out of Central Florida, was the last member of Minnesota's draft class to agree to a contract.

Rookies are scheduled to report on Tuesday. Hughes had a productive spring and will be in training camp on time to compete for playing time.

Besides trying to find playing time in the secondary, Hughes could be used as a returner.

Hughes, the 30th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, scored four return touchdowns in college -- two on kickoff returns, one on a punt return and one on an interception return.

Hughes began his collegiate career at North Carolina before spending a year at Garden City Community College prior to his breakout season at UCF.

He joins Terence Newman, Xavier Rhodes, Harrison Smith and Trae Waynes as first-round selections in the Vikings secondary.