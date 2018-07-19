Marcus Smart staying with Celtics on $52M deal

July 19 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics have signed shooting guard Marcus Smart to a four-year contract extension.

League sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports that the pact is worth $52 million. Smart, 24, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He posted 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in 54 appearances last season for the Celtics.

Smart averaged a career-best 10.6 points per game in 2016-17. He also posted 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per bout that season.

League sources told Yahoo Sports that Smart and his agent Happy Walters met with the Celtics' front office and ownership on Thursday in Boston to finalize the contract. Smart made $3.5 million in 2016 and the Celtics exercised his team option of $4.5 million in 2017.

Smart was a member of the second team All-Rookie squad in 2014, posting 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals during his freshman campaign.