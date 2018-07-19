ESPN: Beth Mowins, Brian Griese to call MNF game in Week 1

Beth Mowins and Brian Griese were named as the announcers for ESPN's first Monday Night Football contest in Week 1, the network announced Thursday.

Mowins will handle the play-by-play responsibilities while Griese will serve as the analyst as the New York Jets face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sept. 10. The duo will be joined by sideline reporter Laura Rutledge.

"Beth will continue her groundbreaking NFL role calling another primetime game on Monday Night Football with Brian, whose experience in the league combined with his ability as a broadcaster makes him a natural fit for this assignment," said Stephanie Druley, senior vice president of ESPN events and studio production.

"Joined by Laura on the sidelines, this talented and entertaining team will kick off our NFL opening night on ESPN."

Mowins became the first woman to call a nationally televised NFL game in 30 years when she worked last year's opener pitting the Los Angeles Chargers against the Denver Broncos. She also called four games for CBS last season.

Griese is a former NFL quarterback who has called college football for ESPN since 2009.

ESPN had already announced that its top team of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland will work that day's later contest putting the Los Angeles Rams against the Oakland Raiders. Tessitore will handle the play-by-play duties, Witten will serve as an analyst and Booger McFarland will work as a field-level analyst.

ESPN moved play-by-play man Sean McDonough to college football shortly after broadcast partner Jon Gruden left to return to coaching.