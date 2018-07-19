Cleveland Browns perform 'The Office' parody

July 19 (UPI) -- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor played Michael Scott and wide receiver Jarvis Landry was Pam Beesly in a Cleveland Browns parody video of The Office.

The Browns posted the video Thursday to their social media accounts. The clip began by showing a view of the Browns' headquarters in Berea, Ohio. It then showed Taylor pointing and dishing out instructions to the office, while holding a "World's Best Boss" mug, mimicking Steve Carrell's character in the hit NBC sitcom.

Taylor was later joined in the video by a coffee-carrying Austin Corbett, before Landry was shown as the "receptionist." Jenna Fischer played Beesly in the show, but Landry looked like a regular at answering the phone. Browns punter Britton Colquitt flicked a paper football at tight end David Njoku, who responded by spiking the paper ball.

The 1:01-minute clip also included cameos from Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey, Emmanuel Ogbah and Joe Schobert, Duke Johnson and Myles Garrett. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft played Dwight Schrute.

Browns training camp begins on July 26 in Berea. The Browns will attempt to best the 2017 season, when the team finished 0-16. They were 1-15 in 2016. Cleveland hasn't won more than seven games in a season since 2007 and hasn't made the playoffs since 2002.

Landry and Taylor are two of the high-profile players brought in this offseason to improve the Browns' roster. Cleveland also acquired running back Carlos Hyde, offensive lineman Greg Robinson, linebacker Mychal Kendricks and defensive back Damarious Randall. The Browns also drafted former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and selected Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward with the No. 4 overall selection.