Home / Sports News / NFL

Chicago Bears GM 'optimistic' first-round pick Roquan Smith will be in camp

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 19, 2018 at 6:03 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Chicago Bears first-round draft pick Roquan Smith has yet to report to training camp, but general manager Ryan Pace believes that is about to change in the near future.

"We're optimistic he's here soon," Pace told reporters Thursday, noting details in Smith's contract were the reason for the hold up.

"There's a process and meanwhile we're moving forward."

Pace did not set a timetable for Smith to report, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Smith, an inside linebacker who was the eighth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, did not report with rookies on Monday and continued to be absent as veterans came to Olivet Nazarene University on Thursday in Bourbonnais, Ill.

The 6-foot-1, 236-pound Smith helped lead Georgia to the national championship game last season, winning the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football.

Smith amassed 137 tackles, including 14 for loss, 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries during his stellar junior season. The 21-year-old clocked a 4.51 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

He is expected to step in immediately for the Bears and play alongside fellow linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Nick Saban not sure Jalen Hurts will be with Alabama Nick Saban not sure Jalen Hurts will be with Alabama
Kazakh Olympic figure skater Denis Ten stabbed to death Kazakh Olympic figure skater Denis Ten stabbed to death
Aly Raisman, 141 Nassar abuse survivors give speech at ESPYs Aly Raisman, 141 Nassar abuse survivors give speech at ESPYs
British Open: Tiger Woods wearing tape after waking with stiff neck British Open: Tiger Woods wearing tape after waking with stiff neck
Manny Machado traded to Dodgers for five players Manny Machado traded to Dodgers for five players