Baltimore Ravens CB Jimmy Smith practices for first time since injury

The Baltimore Ravens' defense got a boost Thursday.

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith participated in team drills for the first time since he suffered an Achilles injury last December, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reported Thursday.

Smith was a limited participant in individual drills during the team's minicamp last month, and Thursday's participation was another step toward being available for the regular-season opener.

Smith, who turns 30 next week, had three interceptions and nine pass breakups while playing in 12 games last season.

Smith was suspended four games by the NFL last December for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. But, he was already sidelined by the torn Achilles tendon he suffered on Dec. 3 and served the suspension. He is eligible for the 2018 season opener.

A first-round pick in 2011, Smith has played all 16 games in a season only twice.