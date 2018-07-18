Revis Island closed as star CB announces retirement

Seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis announced his retirement over social media on Wednesday.

Revis, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, also played with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs during his 11 seasons in the NFL.

"For the past 11 years, it has truly been an honor to showcase one of my greatest gifts to the world," the 33-year-old Revis wrote on Twitter. "Today I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League. The game of football has opened doors for me I once thought were nearly impossible to get through. My passion to play the game at an elite level brought fun and excitement to the term "shutdown corner" which was nearly on the verge of extinction. Covering some of the toughest assignments in league history was a challenge every Sunday, but also an honor within this game we all love.

"I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and mentors who have made a significant impact in my life and helped to create amazing memories that my family and I will cherish for a lifetime. I'm excited as to what lies ahead as I pursue new ventures in different industries. Long live Revis Island."

Revis recorded 494 tackles, 29 interceptions, six forced fumbles and two sacks in 145 career contests since being selected by the Jets with the 14th overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft.

A four-time All-Pro pick, Revis was unsigned entering the 2017 season before being brought in by the Chiefs as a free agent in November. He appeared in five regular-season games and a postseason loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Revis' career peaked in 2009, when he intercepted six passes and recorded an NFL-most 31 passes defended, helping the Jets reach the first of two straight AFC title games under former head coach Rex Ryan.

Revis also has three interceptions in 10 postseason games and won a Super Bowl championship with New England in 2015.