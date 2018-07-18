Ex-Raven DB Webb 'weighing' offers

Defensive back Lardarius Webb wasn't with the Baltimore Ravens when they opened training camp on Wednesday for the first time since they drafted him in 2009.

The Ravens released the 32-year-old Webb, who has played both cornerback and safety, in March and he has been looking for new team without success for the last four months.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on social media that Webb, "plans to continue playing. ... Not retiring yet. He's had a few offers and is weighing them."

Webb moved from cornerback to safety late in his years with the Ravens. He appeared in every game last season and finished the year with 39 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

The 5-10, 182-pound Webb was selected by the Ravens in the third round (88th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Nicholls State and made 465 tackles, 15 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career with Baltimore.