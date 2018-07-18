Home / Sports News / NFL

Dallas Cowboys named world's most valuable sports team

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 18, 2018 at 11:42 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Dallas Cowboys ranked as the world's most valuable sports team for the third consecutive year, Forbes announced on Wednesday.

The Cowboys were listed as being worth $4.8 billion, which represents a 14 percent increase from last year.

Rounding out the top five were soccer clubs Manchester United ($4.123 billion), Real Madrid ($4.088 billion) and FC Barcelona ($4.064 billion) as well as the New York Yankees ($4 billion) of Major League Baseball.

29 of the 50 teams on Forbes' list were NFL clubs, with the Cowboys, New England Patriots ($3.7 billion), New York Giants ($3.3 billion) and Washington Redskins ($3.1 billion) residing in the top 10.

The San Francisco 49ers ($3.05 billion) ranked 13th, followed by the Los Angeles Rams ($3 billion, tied for 14th), Chicago Bears ($2.85 billion, tied for 17th), Houston Texans ($2.8 billion, tied for 19th), New York Jets ($2.75 billion, 21st), Philadelphia Eagles ($2.65 billion, 22nd), Denver Broncos ($2.6 billion, tied for 23rd) and Miami Dolphins ($2.558 billion) to round out the top 25.

The Cincinnati Bengals ($1.8 billion), Detroit Lions ($1.7 billion) and Buffalo Bills ($1.6 billion) were the three NFL teams that failed to make the top 50.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
MLB All-Star Game: American League wins historic slugfest MLB All-Star Game: American League wins historic slugfest
WNBA's Liz Cambage breaks record for points in single game WNBA's Liz Cambage breaks record for points in single game
Guy uses mountain bike to jump over Tour de France bikers Guy uses mountain bike to jump over Tour de France bikers
Cowboys DE Randy Gregory reinstated by NFL Cowboys DE Randy Gregory reinstated by NFL
Home Run Derby: Bryce Harper claims crown at home park Home Run Derby: Bryce Harper claims crown at home park