Bears' Charles Leno Jr. comes to rescue for Bears fans' broken down bus

July 18 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. came to the rescue Wednesday, helping fans get their broken down bus back on the road.

The bus happened to be covered in blue and orange Bears colors and had the Bears logo plastered on the side.

Leno, 26, drove by the bus before deciding to turn around and help out.

"While driving I saw a Bears bus that was stopped on the side of the road," Leno tweeted. "As I passed it I thought to myself that the Da Bears bus is not breaking down this year, so I turned back around to check out what was going on. We're fully gassed up heading into camp this year."

While driving I saw a Bears bus that was stopped on the side of the road. As I passed it I thought to myself that the DA BEARS bus is NOT breaking down this year, so I turned back around to check out what was going on. We’re fully gassed up heading into camp this year 😎🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NJ269zsdwI — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) July 18, 2018

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound tackle also posed for a photo with two men who were using the bus.

"I just felt like it was good karma to stop," Leno tweeted. "Didn't want to go into camp with no bad karma. Lol."

Have fun in Iowa!! Loved the Bus! https://t.co/Bw60pljz5V — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) July 18, 2018

Leno also said that he wouldn't have stopped if the bus was decorated for the Green Bay Packers.

Jim Martin was one of the men who Leno helped.

"It was great to meet No. 72 Charles Leno today when he stopped to ask if he could help us," Martin tweeted. "Da Bear bus is heading to Iowa on Friday to ride RAGBRAI [the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa] and we now start the trip with a great story. Thanks for stopping to help and taking a few pics of the bus!"

Martin later added that the bus made it back home safely and could be set for a future trip to Bourbonnais, Ill., the home of Bears training camp.

Leno was a seventh round pick by the Bears in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has started all 16 games on the Bears' offensive line in each of the last two seasons. He also made 13 starts in 2015.

"Charles is a great guy and a pleasure to meet," Martin told UPI. "Big season for Charles and the Chicago Bears in 2018!"