Baltimore Ravens promote Ron Medlin to head trainer

The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday announced the promotion of Ron Medlin to head certified athletic trainer following the retirement of Mark Smith, among several personnel moves.

Bobby Vega was hired as the Ravens' East area scout, and Joey Cleary was promoted to college and pro scout.

In addition, Michael Blankenship, Duane Brooks and Collin Francis were hired as assistant certified athletic trainers.

Medlin helped re-design the Ravens' medical operations system to improve efficiency and productivity. He began his Baltimore career in 2011 after serving 17 years as the Atlanta Falcons' head athletic trainer. He also worked with former Ravens trainers Smith and Bill Tessendorf for the Cleveland Browns from 1989-94.

Vega, who was a player personnel intern with the Ravens in 2004, returns to the team after a 13-year stint with the Browns, most recently as the director of college scouting in 2016-17.

Cleary joined the Ravens in 2015 as a player personnel assistant.

He played football and lacrosse at Bowdoin College and spent 2014 with Princeton as a football recruiting assistant.