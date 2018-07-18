Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan top NFL player on Forbes' highest-paid celebrities list

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the highest-ranked NFL player on Forbes' annual highest-paid celebrities in the world list, which was released Wednesday.

Ryan checked in at No. 29 with an estimated $67.3 million, according to Forbes. The amount stems from the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player's new five-year, $150 million contract, as well as endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, Delta Airlines, IBM, Mercedes Benz and Banana Republic.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is next among NFL stars at No. 36. The 30-year-old, who is making an estimated $59.5 million, signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension last offseason that was structured to include a large sum in 2018.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (No. 67, $42.9 million), Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (No. 70, $42.1 million) and Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (No. 72, $41.4 million) are also included before New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson checks in at No. 87.

Johnson made an estimated $37 million, with his $20 million signing bonus from the Jets being taken into account with the $16.7 million base salary he received from the Los Angeles Rams last season.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 90, $36.2 million), Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (No. 96, $35.2 million) and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (No. 97, $35.1 million) round out the NFL representation.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather topped the list after he made $285 million from his blockbuster fight with fighter Conor McGregor in August 2017. Actor George Clooney ($239 million), Kylie Jenner ($166.5 million), Judge Judy Sheindlin ($147 million) and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ($124 million) round out the top five.